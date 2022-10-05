NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Down 7.5%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 34,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,596,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 51.94, a quick ratio of 51.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

About NovaGold Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NG. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 545.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 878,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 68,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.