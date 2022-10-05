NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Down 7.5%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 34,462 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,596,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.
NG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 51.94, a quick ratio of 51.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.44.
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
