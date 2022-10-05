Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $51.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE NOG traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $31.95. 733,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,127,000 after buying an additional 326,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after buying an additional 122,883 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,527,000 after buying an additional 182,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,748,000 after buying an additional 189,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.