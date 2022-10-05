Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,045,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 888,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nordson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 877,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.94. The stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,243. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Nordson’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

