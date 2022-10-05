Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Trading Up 5.9%

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 363,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,762,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their target price on Nine Energy Service from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $101.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.07.

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 207,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter. Covalent Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 74,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

