Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,581.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nikola Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. 11,549,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,400,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nikola by 711.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 88,705 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nikola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 46,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nikola by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,034,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,817,000 after acquiring an additional 325,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NKLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

