NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 908 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,456 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 34,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 92,211 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,087 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 221,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,602,663. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.87. The firm has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.04.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,061 shares of company stock worth $4,356,819. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

