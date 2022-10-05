Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Market Capitalization Tops $2.64 Million

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $435.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,115.15 or 0.99993128 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002982 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051720 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00063417 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021909 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

