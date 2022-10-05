Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 34000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Nexus Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.15.

Nexus Gold Company Profile

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

