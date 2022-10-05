NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Tnf LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.35. 176,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,175,606. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

