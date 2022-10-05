NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 196.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,380 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

NEE stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.84. 60,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,175,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

