NextDAO (NAX) Market Cap Achieves $593,641.00

NextDAO (NAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded down 6% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $593,641.00 and approximately $289,584.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,444,978,300 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NextDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform.nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications.nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance.”

