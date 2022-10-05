Neutrino Token (NSBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.02 Million

Neutrino Token (NSBT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Neutrino Token has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $26.02 million and $48,216.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be bought for $9.49 or 0.00046896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003225 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010659 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token launched on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,743,500 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news. The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto.

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.