Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.22.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
