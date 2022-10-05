NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

NetApp has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years. NetApp has a payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NetApp to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

NetApp Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,943 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NetApp by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

