Needham & Company LLC Lowers SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $30.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 76.37% from the company’s current price.

SGH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $850.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

Insider Activity

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,461.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,461.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 101.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after buying an additional 1,383,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 419.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after buying an additional 778,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 662,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.