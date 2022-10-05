Navcoin Trading 12.2% Higher This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $1,306.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000834 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00013564 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,491,254 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

