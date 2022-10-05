Natural Farm Union Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.60 Million (NFUP)

Natural Farm Union Protocol (NFUP) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Natural Farm Union Protocol has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One Natural Farm Union Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Natural Farm Union Protocol has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $687,038.00 worth of Natural Farm Union Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Natural Farm Union Protocol

Natural Farm Union Protocol’s launch date was April 14th, 2022. Natural Farm Union Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Natural Farm Union Protocol’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Natural Farm Union Protocol is nfup.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NFUP builds an integrated agricultural platform ecosystem of 6th industry and blockchain technology convergence. Producers and distributors, consumers and investors maximize each other’s utility, forming a virtuous cycle structure for each product.”

