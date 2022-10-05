National Bank Financial Comments on TELUS Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC lowered their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.55.

TSE:T opened at C$28.55 on Monday. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$27.26 and a 1-year high of C$34.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

