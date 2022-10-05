NAOS Finance (NAOS) Price Tops $0.0317 on Major Exchanges

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and $110,990.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NAOS Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s genesis date was April 28th, 2021. NAOS Finance’s total supply is 216,975,414 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAOS Finance is naos.finance.

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NAOS Finance facilitates DeFi lenders and SME borrowers to allow both parties to interact in a permission-less manner on the blockchain. It enables the origination and funding of loans without traditional intermediaries. NAOS Finance provides lenders with stable and recurring income streams while also connecting the on-chain world with much bigger off-chain opportunities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAOS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAOS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.