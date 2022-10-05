Myriad Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Myriad has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $529,622.64 and $52.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,832,261,750 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Myriad Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Reddit | GitHub “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars.

