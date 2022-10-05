Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

Murphy Oil has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Murphy Oil has a payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $9.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

MUR stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.16. 21,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,711. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 79.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

