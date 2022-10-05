Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.17

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.17 and traded as high as C$14.87. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$14.69, with a volume of 337,304 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTL. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mullen Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.27.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$521.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$453.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

About Mullen Group

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.