MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 6,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 45,651 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.91.

MSD Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSD Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSD Acquisition

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

