MovieBloc (MBL) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $105.00 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

