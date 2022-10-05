Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $610.00

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 610 ($7.37) and last traded at GBX 618 ($7.47), with a volume of 945716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 636 ($7.68).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £328.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,691.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 912.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 991.92.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
See Also
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.