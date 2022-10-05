Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $610.00

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 610 ($7.37) and last traded at GBX 618 ($7.47), with a volume of 945716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 636 ($7.68).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £328.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,691.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 912.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 991.92.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

In other news, insider Ben Thompson acquired 30 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 992 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £297.60 ($359.59). In other news, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 34 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 895 ($10.81) per share, for a total transaction of £304.30 ($367.69). Also, insider Ben Thompson acquired 30 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 992 ($11.99) per share, for a total transaction of £297.60 ($359.59). Insiders have bought 503 shares of company stock worth $394,395 over the last ninety days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

