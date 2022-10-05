Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Morningstar by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,881,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,810,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,956,983.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,283 shares of company stock valued at $21,976,184 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $221.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.48 and a 52-week high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $470.40 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MORN shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading

