Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

MS stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $82.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,660,858. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

