Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

Shares of MS traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.40. 98,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,660,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.58. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.