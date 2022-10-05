Morgan Stanley Lowers Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $48.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,754,000 after purchasing an additional 455,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,653,000 after buying an additional 1,095,695 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,994 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

