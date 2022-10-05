Moonshot (MSHOT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,693.00

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Moonshot has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonshot has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. One Moonshot coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Moonshot

Moonshot’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Moonshot’s total supply is 578,809,354,250,540 coins. Moonshot’s official website is project-moonshot.me. The Reddit community for Moonshot is https://reddit.com/r/MoonshotRS25 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonshot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonshot is a frictionless yield and liquidity generation smart contract which applies a 10% fee to each transaction, be that a buy, sell, or transfer from wallet to wallet. This transaction fee is split into two portions that serve separate functions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonshot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonshot using one of the exchanges listed above.

