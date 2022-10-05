Moonpot (POTS) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Moonpot (POTS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Moonpot has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Moonpot coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonpot has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $12,087.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Moonpot Coin Profile

Moonpot launched on July 28th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonpot’s official website is play.moonpot.com/#.

Moonpot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot is a win-win savings game powered by Beefy Finance and launched on BNB Chain in July 2021. Since then the ecosystem has grown to include NFTs, plans for a GameFi platform, and — in March 2022 — a multi-chain future thanks to Moonpot's launch on Fantom.$POTS is Moonpot’s token that allows holders to share in part of the revenue of the platform. By staking $POTS in Ziggy’s Pot, users receive a portion of 5% of the interest earned across all Moonpots.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonpot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonpot using one of the exchanges listed above.

