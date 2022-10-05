Moonlight Token (MOONLIGHT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19,733.00

Moonlight Token (MOONLIGHT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, Moonlight Token has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonlight Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonlight Token has a market cap of $3.33 million and $19,733.00 worth of Moonlight Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonlight Token Profile

Moonlight Token was first traded on May 3rd, 2021. Moonlight Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Moonlight Token’s official Twitter account is @moonlight_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonlight Token is moonlighttoken.com. The Reddit community for Moonlight Token is https://reddit.com/r/Moonlight_BSC.

Buying and Selling Moonlight Token

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonLight Incubator is a ground-breaking organization that helps projects launch on BSC by providing a full scale range of services: technical support, marketing, networking, contract development & token launch. A 2% buy-back fee of Moonlight Token is included in the tokenomics of the incubated tokenMoonlight token launched with a 7% fee on every transaction to improve security by preventing bot trading, and decrease price volatility. The transaction fee is split between redistribution and LP generation:2% transaction fee redistributed to all existing holders5% transaction fee going into the LP (auto-generated LP)”

