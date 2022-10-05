Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last Week

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $19,928.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001570 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00019428 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ByteCoin (BCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

