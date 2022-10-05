ML & R Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.3% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 67,900.0% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $276,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVRE traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 64,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,874. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $56.06.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.