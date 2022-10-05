ML & R Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.6% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, hitting $80.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,824. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $97.00.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

