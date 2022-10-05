Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 4,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 14,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy Transport Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses. Its fleet consists of dry bulk carriers for the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, and salt and steel products; crude oil tankers; tankers that transport refined petroleum products, such as gas oils, naphtha, and gasoline; chemical tankers that transport liquid chemical products; methanol carriers; and LPG carriers.

