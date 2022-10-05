Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after buying an additional 1,796,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after buying an additional 1,698,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,398,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,364,000 after buying an additional 1,121,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.68. 8,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,531. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.82. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

