Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,397,000 after buying an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Zoetis by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $153.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.11. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.77 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.