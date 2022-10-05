Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $54,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $359,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of APO stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.32. 35,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,743. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on APO. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.72.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.