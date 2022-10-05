Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.89. 661,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,559,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

