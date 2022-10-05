Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 968 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. 104,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,354. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

UBS Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

