Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $773,000 Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $88,949,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $19,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.71. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $132.50.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $2,920,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,841.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

