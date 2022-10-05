Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,376,000 after purchasing an additional 85,368 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,606. The company has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.74.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.