Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,063.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 41,737 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 176,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 562,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,429,000 after purchasing an additional 128,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,157. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

