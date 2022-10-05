Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.2% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $482.36. 46,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $514.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.91. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $443.64 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $195.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

