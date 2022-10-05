Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $227.82. 19,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.