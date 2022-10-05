MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Tops $0.0500 on Major Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $81,822.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,072.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020786 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00270813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00137350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.00727350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00610077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00245506 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps.MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

