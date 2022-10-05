Mineral (MNR) 1-Day Volume Tops $90,663.00

Mineral (MNR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Mineral coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mineral has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mineral has a total market capitalization of $601,648.00 and approximately $90,663.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mineral Profile

Mineral’s launch date was November 13th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mineral is www.mineralhub.org.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second.It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mineral should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mineral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

