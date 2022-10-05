Million (MM) Trading 17.9% Lower This Week

Million (MM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Million has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Million has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $98,123.00 worth of Million was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Million coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00009968 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Million alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Million Coin Profile

Million was first traded on June 21st, 2021. Million’s total supply is 999,999 coins. Million’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Million is https://reddit.com/r/milliontoken. The official website for Million is www.milliontoken.org.

Million Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Million is a cryptocurrency with a limited supply of 1,000,000 total tokens pegged to a minimum value of 1.00 USDC each. Fully Web 3.0 capable, Million is a multi-chain currency supported across 6+ different blockchains.The official Million ticker is “MM” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Million directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Million should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Million using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Million Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Million and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.