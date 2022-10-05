Millimeter (MM) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Millimeter (MM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Millimeter has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Millimeter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Millimeter has a total market capitalization of $184,934.54 and $13,324.00 worth of Millimeter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Millimeter Coin Profile

Millimeter’s total supply is 126,754,879 coins and its circulating supply is 93,859,336 coins. The official website for Millimeter is mmeter.kr. Millimeter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Millimeter

According to CryptoCompare, “The MM Platform is designed to protect the global value of E-data, allowing users to quickly share and protect their own value and copyright. It combines centralized DB and decentralized Dapp to provide a cryptographic ecosystem that can pursue mutual benefits among users.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The MM Platform is designed to protect the global value of E-data, allowing users to quickly share and protect their own value and copyright. It combines centralized DB and decentralized Dapp to provide a cryptographic ecosystem that can pursue mutual benefits among users."

